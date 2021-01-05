Mixin (XIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $859,255.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and approximately $859,255.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $136.92 or 0.00410879 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,152 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.