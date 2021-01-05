Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading Down 7.4%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,181,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 501,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $700.34 million, a P/E ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.