Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

MGEN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

