MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 93.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $241,638.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 93.8% lower against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00279280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.27 or 0.01416018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001370 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

