Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.