MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $132.25 million and $912,907.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $12.37 or 0.00038074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00272584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.01293361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001032 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,687,889 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.