Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.37

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 154213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.93 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Get Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) alerts:

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.