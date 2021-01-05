Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,347,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

