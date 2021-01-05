Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of MU traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,408,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,191. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.