MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.23 million and $155.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005929 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 254.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00115973 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.