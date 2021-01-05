Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Up 85.3%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) shares shot up 85.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $10.45. 2,361,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,195,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.
