Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Up 85.3%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) shares shot up 85.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $10.45. 2,361,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,195,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 8,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $68,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $147,840 in the last quarter.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.