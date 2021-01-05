Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.93

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.93 and traded as low as $56.91. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 344,259 shares.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

