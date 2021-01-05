Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,995. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Methanex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Methanex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.