Meter Governance Price Tops $0.30 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $695,027.02 and $219,044.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

