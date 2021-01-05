Metadium Price Tops $0.0087 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $268,862.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00117667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00208396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00486580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00259988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

