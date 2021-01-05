Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 5.5%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,171,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 820,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187. 3.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

