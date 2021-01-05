Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 9550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $470,843. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

