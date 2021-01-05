MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.65

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.65 and last traded at $175.85, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

