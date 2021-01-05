Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 403,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.