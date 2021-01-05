Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $120.50

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.50, but opened at $125.00. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 44,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.21 million and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

Get Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 27,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58). Also, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.