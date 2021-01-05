Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.