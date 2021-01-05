McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.62.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

