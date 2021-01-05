McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 64.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 280,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 463,571 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

