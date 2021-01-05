Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

