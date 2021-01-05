Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.82 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
