Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.00

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 165954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.09 million, a P/E ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

