Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $813.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

