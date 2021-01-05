Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $119.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.15, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 58,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $65,251,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

