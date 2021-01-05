Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

