Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $384,583.07 and $6,710.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.62 or 0.03134446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.