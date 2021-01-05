Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $273.99

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.99 and last traded at $265.90, with a volume of 244377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.38.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.