Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

