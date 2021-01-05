Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.09 ($1.78).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).
Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.
