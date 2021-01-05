Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.03% from the company’s current price.

MGDPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

OTCMKTS MGDPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 98,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,326. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

