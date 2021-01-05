Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ remained flat at $C$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 334,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34. Marathon Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$623.65 million and a P/E ratio of -75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

