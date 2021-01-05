MalwareChain Price Reaches $0.0378 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market cap of $198,659.73 and $640.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00280922 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026133 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

