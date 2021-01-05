Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $63.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 326,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 704.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 232,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.