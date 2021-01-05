MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

