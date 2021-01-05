MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Featured Article: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.