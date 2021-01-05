Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Youdao stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. Youdao has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

