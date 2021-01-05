Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Luna Innovations by 21.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 14.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luna Innovations by 321.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.