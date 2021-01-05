Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Trading Up 5.1%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 510,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 626,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

