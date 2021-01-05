LUKSO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005182 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00345287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024359 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

