LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.