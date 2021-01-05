Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

