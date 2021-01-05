Lobstex Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $538,895.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00281427 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,025,405 coins and its circulating supply is 21,025,393 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

