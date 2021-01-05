Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.36

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.36 and traded as low as $63.00. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) shares last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 339,837 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.00.

The company has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

