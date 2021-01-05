Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 9,042,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,899,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

