Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 6,390,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 3,156,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.