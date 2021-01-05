Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 6,390,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 3,156,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

