Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.62

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 44319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

