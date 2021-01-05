Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $185.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $397.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $889.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

